SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,976 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $219,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $282.57 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,883.67 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.