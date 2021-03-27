TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after buying an additional 79,683 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,823 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after purchasing an additional 505,618 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,080,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

