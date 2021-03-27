TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,737 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $871,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,677,000.

Shares of Qell Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

