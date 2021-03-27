TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,750,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,090,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,928,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,270,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,498,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

