Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 4,635 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 302.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $64.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

