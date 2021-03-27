Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.47.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $273.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $274.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

