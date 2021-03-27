Mariner LLC Acquires 6,237 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 346.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 395.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,329,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in 3M by 53.4% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $194.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $130.61 and a fifty-two week high of $193.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

