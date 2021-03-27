LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $31,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.