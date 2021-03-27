Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.46.

FITB stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders have sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 71,959 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 140,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

