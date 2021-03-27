Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 620 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,156.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,172.40. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

