Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

