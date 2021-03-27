Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

MCHP stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.