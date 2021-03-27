Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $28.98 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.09% of Cummins worth $28,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,780 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,808,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,327,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $262.42 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.30 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.33 and its 200 day moving average is $232.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

