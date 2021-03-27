Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,340,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,804,000 after purchasing an additional 228,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,151.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.