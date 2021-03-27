Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 17,551 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $30,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

