Headinvest LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

