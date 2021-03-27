Headinvest LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter.

IDV opened at $31.57 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

