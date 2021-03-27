Headinvest LLC Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

