Morgan Stanley Has $1.15 Billion Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 123.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.55% of Baidu worth $1,146,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 57.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $208.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

