Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.85.

NYSE DRI opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

