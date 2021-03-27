Peerplays Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $89,859.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

