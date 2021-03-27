Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,140,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $791,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,782 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,625 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,762,000 after purchasing an additional 704,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after acquiring an additional 505,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

