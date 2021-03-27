Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.91 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $801.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.39.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $294.04 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $321.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.56 and a 200-day moving average of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

