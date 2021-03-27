Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $141.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.85.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $149.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

