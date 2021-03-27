iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $996,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $160.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $170.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

