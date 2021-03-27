Morgan Stanley Acquires 519,151 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caterpillar worth $885,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $229.50 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

