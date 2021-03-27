Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Cap Reaches $8.29 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $51,681.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

