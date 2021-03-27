Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,816 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $39,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,826,000 after buying an additional 164,567 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.