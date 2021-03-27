Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,297 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $32,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,177 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

