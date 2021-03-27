Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,221,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.03 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

