Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,121,123 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.97% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,297,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,260,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

