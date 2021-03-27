Morgan Stanley Acquires 50,902 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,436,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $261.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $131.78 and a 52-week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.