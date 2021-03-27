Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,275,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $956,201,000 after acquiring an additional 242,292 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

