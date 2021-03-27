Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

NYSE CCI opened at $173.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.80 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

