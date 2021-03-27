Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 124,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,306,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

