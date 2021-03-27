LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 3,186 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

WST stock opened at $280.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.71. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $312.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.