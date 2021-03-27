Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.36.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

