Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 71,297 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 71,297 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Xilinx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.76. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

