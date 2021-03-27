1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,798 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $17,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,758 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $171,545,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,553,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,451,000 after acquiring an additional 122,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,196 shares of company stock valued at $40,742,737 in the last ninety days.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

