Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $22.15 Million in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 856,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

NYSE:TPGY opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 88,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H acquired 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $3,874,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 558,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,365 in the last ninety days.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.