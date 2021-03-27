IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX opened at $206.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.27. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $121.62 and a 12-month high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

