Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 230,577 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 230,577 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Ossiam lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

