Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Up 407.2% in March

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, an increase of 407.2% from the February 28th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.5 days.

EGHSF stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $59.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enghouse Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.