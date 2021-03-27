Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Short Interest Up 433.3% in March

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

MTSL stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.13. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

