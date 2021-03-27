S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Up 450.9% in March

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a growth of 450.9% from the February 28th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 379.0 days.

S4 Capital stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. S4 Capital has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

