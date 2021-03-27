Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 243.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,603 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 98,983 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

