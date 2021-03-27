Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 895,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

