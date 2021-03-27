Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $49,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Snowflake stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,043 shares of company stock worth $181,439,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

