Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 461.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after buying an additional 151,984 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 187,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 216,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $37.64 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

