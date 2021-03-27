Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $613,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. State Street Corp raised its position in Unilever by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 219,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Unilever by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

